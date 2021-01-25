FLOTD is Kelly from Lake in the Hills
Occupation? Allstate Insurance Company
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Too many to mention Godsmack, Metallica, Chevelle, Motley Crue
Hobbies? Listening to rock music and Watching pro stock racing 1/4 mile drag racing
Favorite position? Being loved
Cocktails with a celebrity? Sully from Godsmack
Favorite movie? Wedding Singer
What’s a weird fact you know? Some RXs are considered hazardous
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Hawaii
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Chocolate covered strawberries
Most embarrassing moment? Toilet paper incident at Crystal Lake Beach
ALL TIME favorite song? I like a lot of songs played on this station
Turn ons? Honesty and good communication
Turn offs? Cheaters and liars