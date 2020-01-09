FLOTD is Jessica from McHenry
Occupation? First Transit (Day job) DJ/Podcaster (Night), Full Time Online Art Student at Academy of Art University Online (Animation & VFX) and other things creative
Relationship status? Single and not looking
Favorite WIIL Rock band? It’s too hard to choose just one, metal is my first love
Hobbies? Most of my Hobbies have become work: Photography, Drawing, Video Games, Reading, Writing, Filming, Graphic Design, Computer Art, Singing, Karaoke, composing music/writing lyric
Favorite position? Being in Charge, Boss Lady, C.E.O., Producer, Director
Cocktails with a celebrity? Alive or Dead? Alive: Terrance Zdunich Dead: David Bowie
Favorite food? Italian
Favorite 90’s song? Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
Most embarrassing moment? Not remembering Shannon Lowe’s name through the whole Podcast episode with her and David Adkins (the person who booked the show). It was great, although Embarrassing. I can joke about it now, but when it was happening my brain kept going blank.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Pulling a Colonel by his armor so he stood behind me *FOR REAL, in Iraq* I was a ground guide at the time (meaning I led people to and from choppers safely) There is always 2 ground guides that go out, one in front and one behind. I was the one in front and the Colonel passed me up, and I grabbed him by the handle of the armor and dragged him back he fell on the ground and then I was forced to escort everyone back to the safety area because he wanted to talk to my NCO in Charge to find out I was in the right, and the Colonel got grounded, meaning the only way he was leaving the base was if he went
Turn ons? Intelligence
Turn offs? Stupidity, arrogance, etc.
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie