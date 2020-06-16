FLOTD is Gin from McHenry
FLOTD is Gin from McHenry!
Occupation? ECommerce Warehouse
Relationship status? In a relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Trivium
Hobbies? Photography, music, hanging out with my kids and friends
Favorite position? Head of the table
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jake and Coke with Kurt Cobain
Favorite food? Steak
Favorite 90’s song? Enter Sandman
Most embarrassing moment? Walking straight into a glass window in front of like 30 people
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Moved out of state with nothing to my name to earn my CDL
Turn ons? Good conversation, common sense, sarcasm, and drummers (like my boyfriend)
Turn offs? Narcissists
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie