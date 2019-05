FLOTD is Jacquelyn from Bensenville

Occupation? Sign Works (Emily’s vacation fill-in?)

Relationship status? It’s complicated

Hobbies? Concerts

Cocktail of choice? Hard Green Tea

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Drove several hours to a concert, unplanned

Turn ons? Loyalty

Turn offs? Cockiness

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Tom!