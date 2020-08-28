FLOTD is Dustin from McHenry
Occupation? Farmhand at Stades farm and market
Relationship status? Taken
Favorite WIIL Rock band? AC/DC
Hobbies? If it’s got a motor I’m in
Favorite position? Doesn’t much matter to me
Cocktails with a celebrity? Miller Lite with Mike Finnegan
Favorite food? Pizza or burgers
Favorite movie? Convoy
What’s a weird fact you know? There’s a lot of swingers in the listening area
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? On a nice piece of land with a creek and a big shop
Give us a backhanded compliment… Definitely in my top 5 stations
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Get vodka drunk and strip
Most embarrassing moment? Blacked out streaking in front of my friends parents
ALL TIME favorite song? For those about to rock
Turn ons? Well kept, conversationalist, nice butt
Turn offs? No Personality