Jun 22, 2020 @ 7:35am

FLOTD is Dan from Woodstock

Occupation? Crystal Lake
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown
Hobbies? Cycling a lot
Favorite position? Does it really matter?
Cocktails with a celebrity? Lemon Vitamin Water with Steven Colbert
Favorite food? Sushi
Favorite 90’s song? Anything by NIN
Most embarrassing moment? Try not to embarrass myself
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Climbed a water tower for work in the dead of winter. The top was covered with ice
Turn ons? Great personality and long legs
Turn offs? Snobs
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie 

