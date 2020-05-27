FLOTD is Crazy Kelly from Richmond!
Occupation? Sales
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown, but everyone already knows that!
Hobbies? Listening to music, drawing and reading (Currently reading Marylin Manson’s autobiography)
Favorite position? NSFW
Cocktails with a celebrity? White Claw with Vince Vaughn
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite 90’s song? Black by Pearl Jam
Most embarrassing moment? I’m a whole mess of embarrassing moments
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? I once won a contest called Porn or Pony to be a part of my favorite radio stations Friday night zoom meeting which led to me talking to thee Brent Smith and then forcing him to tell me “Kelly, you are the one”. I’ll never get over that.
Turn ons? Tattoos, great sense of humor, MUST be willing to go to concerts with me, even if it the concerts are temporarily in my living room due to Covid-19.
Turn offs? Pretty boys with man buns
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie (sorry dude)