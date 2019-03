FLOTD is Christine from Twin Lakes!

Occupation? Retail elf

Relationship status? Married

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown

Hobbies? Listening to WIIL Rock!

Cocktail of choice? Hard liquor of any kind

Fav position? Top

Favorite 90’s song? Cotton Eye Joe

Turn ons? Being fun and confident

Turn offs? Assholes

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie