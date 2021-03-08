FLOTD is Chris from Wind Point
FLOTD is Chris from Wind Point!
Occupation? Who do you work for?
Relationship status? Too single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Everything on WIIL
Hobbies? Up for anything
Favorite position? That’s not up to me…
Cocktails with a celebrity? What are my choices?
Favorite food? Alf
Favorite movie? The Truman Show
What’s a weird fact you know? Available upon request
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? This question is too limited, imho
Most embarrassing moment? This
ALL TIME favorite song? It may not have been written yet.
Turn ons? Not on a first date, you slut
Turn offs? Prudes