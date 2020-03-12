FLOTD is Chris from Crystal Lake
Occupation? Kunde Woodworking
Relationship status? Really married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Fire from the Gods
Hobbies? Playing guitar, hockey and the sex
Favorite position? Hittin it from behind all day!
Cocktails with a celebrity? Rum and coke with Tom maxwell from nothingface/Hellyeah
Favorite food? Mexican
Most embarrassing moment? The deep fryer incident of 2006 which is how I met my wife
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Told an entire crowd at an evanescence concert I was going to grind them into hamburger meat if they didn’t stop pushing
Turn ons? Pretty much anything my wife does
Turn offs? When the kids burst into our bedroom… and feet
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K JP (you’re safe Eddie)