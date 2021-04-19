FLOTD is Brenda from Ingleside
Occupation? Doordash
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? The Pretty Reckless, Plush, In This Moment
Hobbies? Shooting pool smoking pot hanging out with friends
Favorite position? Anything but b*tt stuff
Cocktails with a celebrity? Dwayne Johnson
Favorite food? Italian cuisine
Favorite movie? Warriors
What’s a weird fact you know? My daughter can light a lighter with her toes
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Bora Bora or Tahiti
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? I can Whistle Really loud
Most embarrassing moment? When I went fishing with my father and a bird pooped on my shirt
ALL TIME favorite song? Blood sweat and tears you make me so very happy
Turn ons? Eyes nice smile sexy legs and a nice ass
Turn offs? No job and drives a beater