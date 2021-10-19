FDOTD – Wrigley

(Wrigley’s family said the Casey bit was OK to share. At times like this it is good to be able to laugh)
Name?
Wrigley
Hometown?
Richmond
Breed?
Basset Hound
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Steal food off the counter
Least favorite trick to do?
Give paw
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting caught stealing and eating a stick if butter wrapper and all
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Anything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Nothing
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop barking
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing
Sleep with humans?
Yes
