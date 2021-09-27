FDOTD – Walter

Name?
Walter
Hometown?
Huntley
Breed?
Shitpoo
Favorite Activity?
Chasing the kids
Most embarrassing moment?
Pooped on my little owners foot
Favorite person?
Evelyn
Favorite thing to chew on?
Shoes
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Under the dining room table
Favorite command to ignore?
All
What do you like to hump the most?
Henry
Sleep with humans?
Trys
