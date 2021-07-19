FDOTD – Samuel

Name?
Samuel
Hometown?
Round Lake Beach
Breed?
Shar Pei mix
Favorite Activity?
Car rides
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Anything and everything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Anything that has a squeaker
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Spider
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good boy so no trouble here
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t hump
Sleep with humans?
Definately
Who’s a good dog?
Me! Me! Me!
