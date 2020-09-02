FDOTD – Sage

Name?
Sage
Hometown?
Capron, IL
Breed?
German Shorthaired Pointer
Favorite Activity?
Chasing/eating cats and begging for table scraps
Favorite trick to do?
As long as I get a treat… Anything. But I’m pretty good at the “sit”
Favorite person?
Mommy’s girl all the way.
Favorite food?
Butter & cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
Things out of the garbage
Favorite costume?
None.
Favorite command to ignore?
“No!” And “Come!”
What do you like to hump the most?
The fuzzy blanket… But only when it’s on my mom.
Sleep with humans?
Duh.
Who’s a good dog?
Me.
