FDOTD – Penny

Name?
Penny
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
1/2 Lab, 1/2 Am Bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Barking at everything!
Favorite trick to do?
Jump catch
Least favorite trick to do?
Shut up!
Most embarrassing moment?
Took a dump ON my daughter sitting on the floor
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Hot dog
Favorite thing to chew on?
Rawhide
Should dogs wear costumes?
Very rarely… Halloween and antlers at Xmas ok
Favorite costume?
Reindeer
Favorite command to ignore?
Shut up!
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
*wiggle butt tail wag*
Best Dog Movie?
Bolt
