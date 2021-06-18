FDOTD – Montrose

Name?
Montrose
Hometown?
McHenry
Breed?
All American Mutt
Favorite Activity?
Napping and making you nap with me.
Favorite trick to do?
Shake hands then switch paws.
Least favorite trick to do?
Come back to the house.
Most embarrassing moment?
Once ate thread then took a dump started to walk away and my crap started to follow me. It scared the crap out of my I started running and crying till a human put on a rubber glove and pulled all the red thread slowly out of my bum. There’s thev3 times I ran into the cops but thats for another day.
Favorite person?
Any of the Blanken’s
Favorite food?
Steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
nyla-bone and get it to shank ready razor sharp for deployment in random areas at night for humans to step on.
Should dogs wear costumes?
HELL YA.
Favorite costume?
Donkey from shrek
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a sophisticated 11yr old man that just goes outside. In my youth I once ate/drank the leftover fry daddy grease out of a Tupperware container it came out of both ends everywhere it was a real bleep show.
Favorite command to ignore?
Come in to the house. I’ll get there when I want to.
Celebrity Dog Crush?
lassie I use to have a hot vixen sheltie girlfriend when I was a pup.
What do you like to hump the most?
I’ve humped more legs and bitches then Black diamonds layed pipe.
Sleep with humans?
Thats my king size bed move over and let me under the comforter.
Who’s a good dog?
I’m a good boy!
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound
