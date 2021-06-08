FDOTD – Jax & Mr. Furley

Name?
Jax & Mr. Furley
Hometown?
Lake in the Hills
Breed?
Pitty & orange tabby
Favorite Activity?
Chasing each other
Favorite trick to do?
Waive hi & sleep
Least favorite trick to do?
roll over
Most embarrassing moment?
When I get schooled by the cat.
Favorite person?
Mom, mom
Favorite food?
We both love cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Nope
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I poop on the deck
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
What do you like to hump the most?
the cat
Sleep with humans?
I take over the whole bed
Who’s a good dog?
all dogs are good dogs
Best Dog Movie?
A long way home
