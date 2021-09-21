FDOTD – Hoosier

Name?
Hoosier
Hometown?
Bristol
Breed?
German shepard, black lab, and husky
Favorite Activity?
sleep
Favorite trick to do?
shake
Least favorite trick to do?
sit
Most embarrassing moment?
Barking at the neighbors kid thats 3 years old
Favorite person?
Me
Favorite food?
steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
shoes
Should dogs wear costumes?
no
Favorite costume?
nothing
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
back porch in the winter
Favorite command to ignore?
sit
Celebrity Dog Crush?
the hound from fox and a hound
What do you like to hump the most?
pillows
Sleep with humans?
yes
Who’s a good dog?
me
Best Dog Movie?
fox and the hound
