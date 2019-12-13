FDOTD – George Bailey

Featured Dog Of The Day – George Bailey
Name? George Bailey
Hometown? Kenosha
Breed? Cockerton
Favorite Activity? Humping things
Favorite trick to do? The ones where I get treats
Least favorite trick to do? They put stuff on my nose and I have to wait to eat it… humiliating.
Most embarrassing moment? As if
Favorite person? Kim
Favorite food? Bacon!
Favorite thing to chew on? Carpet (true story)
Should dogs wear costumes? Never
Favorite costume? None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)? I’m a good boy
Favorite command to ignore? Come
Celebrity Dog Crush? The bitches come for me
What do you like to hump the most? Everything
Sleep with humans? Yep
Who’s a good dog? I am… when I want to be
Sniff, Lick, Bite (Tom, Emily, Eddie) Yep