FDOTD – Frank

Name?
Frank
Hometown?
West Dundee
Breed?
Terrier/lab/great pyrenees
Favorite Activity?
Chewing on sticks
Favorite trick to do?
Paw and other paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Favorite person?
His dad
Favorite food?
Popcorn
Favorite thing to chew on?
Mom’s clothes
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
His hoodie
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Right next to the door
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
What do you like to hump the most?
His dog cousin
Sleep with humans?
No
Who’s a good dog?
Not me
