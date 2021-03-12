FDOTD – Diesel

Name?
Diesel
Hometown?
Winthrop harbor
Breed?
Husky
Favorite Activity?
Eating doors
Favorite trick to do?
Not listening
Least favorite trick to do?
Staying
Most embarrassing moment?
Eating every door in my house
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Pizza
Favorite thing to chew on?
Don’t any more
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the garage
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Sleep with humans?
Every night
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
Scobby doo
