FDOTD – Chino

Name?
Chino
Hometown?
Viola Arkansas
Breed?
Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Biting shit
Favorite trick to do?
Appear under someone’s feet out of nowhere
Least favorite trick to do?
Anything anyone tells me
Most embarrassing moment?
Being caught humping my dad’s blanket
Favorite person?
My dad
Favorite food?
I will eat anything!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Sticks
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes but I hate that crap.
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I will piss anywhere
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop that
What do you like to hump the most?
Dad’s blanket
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
I is
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE