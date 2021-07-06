FDOTD – Charollet

Name?
Charollet
Hometown?
Burlington
Breed?
Chocolate Lab
Favorite Activity?
Swimming
Favorite trick to do?
Pool Diving
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
beaten by the cat
Favorite person?
Jenelle
Favorite food?
All
Favorite thing to chew on?
Ball
Should dogs wear costumes?
NEVER
Favorite costume?
none
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Other Deck
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Any Animal Show
What do you like to hump the most?
im a girl…
Sleep with humans?
my Pops
Who’s a good dog?
Char Char
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE