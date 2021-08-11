FDOTD – Blue

Name?
Blue
Hometown?
McHenry
Breed?
Pitbull
Favorite Activity?
Get the bone
Favorite trick to do?
give paw
Least favorite trick to do?
stay
Favorite person?
my dad
Favorite food?
anything my parents eat
Favorite thing to chew on?
my bone
Should dogs wear costumes?
sure why not
Favorite costume?
my dad doesn’t like when my mom dresses me up
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I only go outside!
Sleep with humans?
Yep everynight
Who’s a good dog?
Me!
