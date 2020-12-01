FDOTD – Bean

Name?
Bean
Hometown?
Antioch
Breed?
Chinese Crested
Favorite Activity?
Car rides
Favorite trick to do?
Sing
Least favorite trick to do?
Listen
Most embarrassing moment?
She is a princess, she has none
Favorite person?
Her Uncle John
Favorite food?
Chicky
Favorite thing to chew on?
She has no teeth
Should dogs wear costumes?
She said yes from a fashionistas point of view
Favorite costume?
Lularoe outfit
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Living room floor
Favorite command to ignore?
Everything
Celebrity Dog Crush?
The HU- she loves their song
What do you like to hump the most?
Her sister
Sleep with humans?
In a sleeping bag just for her and her shepa on top
Who’s a good dog?
Bean
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE