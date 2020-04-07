Fall Out Boy donating $100K to Chicago COVID-19 relief
ABC/Randy Holmes
Fall Out Boy is giving back to the group’s hometown with a $100,000 donation to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.
“Chicago is the city that we grew up in,” says bassist Pete Wentz. “It’s important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the front lines any way we can.”
“No act of kindness is too small right now,” he adds. “Check in with the people you love. Support the businesses you love if you can. Stay vigilant and hopeful. Everyone is affected by this, and we win by coming together and thinking of the world as bigger of ourselves.”
The Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund was established to “swiftly deploy resources to agencies that have immediate capacity to reach individuals and families disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 across the Chicago region.”
For more info, visit ChicagoCOVID19ResponseFund.org.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.