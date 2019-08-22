      Weather Alert

Dogs, Jeep, and Weathermen oh my!

Aug 22, 2019 @ 10:55am

It’s Perfect Pet Wednesday! Say hello to Sugar!

Posted by Mike Caplan, Meteorologist at Fox 32 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Sugar’s owner mentioned the 95 WIIL Rock Jeep Rally. Here’s some of the details.

Sunday, September 15th the 7th Annual 95 WIIL Rock Jeep Rally rolls out!!

Registration is now open for the 7th Annual 95 WIIL ROCK Jeep Rally presented by Liberty Auto City in Libertyville, Illinois.

Register HERE or in person at the WIIL Rock Studios at 8500 Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

It’s just $11 person if you do it Online or $10 per person if you sign up in person!

Recent Podcasts