Dogs, Jeep, and Weathermen oh my!
Sugar’s owner mentioned the 95 WIIL Rock Jeep Rally. Here’s some of the details.
Sunday, September 15th the 7th Annual 95 WIIL Rock Jeep Rally rolls out!!
Registration is now open for the 7th Annual 95 WIIL ROCK Jeep Rally presented by Liberty Auto City in Libertyville, Illinois.
Register HERE or in person at the WIIL Rock Studios at 8500 Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
It’s just $11 person if you do it Online or $10 per person if you sign up in person!