Cooking With Tom (& George Bailey) – Omaha Steaks Edition

Jun 3, 2020 @ 8:04am

I LOVE Omaha Steaks!  I first got them as a gift decades ago and have not stopped getting them.  They are soooo good…. and a really a GREAT deal with the specials you can get with our code at OmahaSteaks.com.  Just enter our code in the search bar: wiil

Here is how I grill up some Omaha Steaks.  True story, we had side dishes we were going to make… but once the steaks were done we said … who needs sides!

Make Father’s Day simple this year, and send Dad the gift he really wants… perfectly aged Omaha Steaks…and get FREE SHIPPING and FREE STEAK-CUT BACON with select packages. Go to OmahaSteaks.com and put our code in the search bar: wiil

