Cabin Fever Getaway in 5 words or less – “Redneck, trailer trash from Chicago”

Sep 14, 2021 @ 4:29pm

Once You Go… You Know!  So Sign Up NOW For CFG 2022… … … But you don’t have to take our word for it.  We asked our CFGer’s to explain the Cabin Fever Getaway in 5 words or less:

Cheryl – Once you go, you know…

Frankie – Best time of your life…

DougandLynne – Old/new friends for life!

Frankie – SWIMU

Jim – Jim and Justin are delicious

Cheryl – Jim yes they are!

Joey – Drink drink swim drink nap

Richard – I was drunk…

Amy – Unlimited drinks and amazing food

Kathy – Life time friends unlimited drinking

Dana – Great music/swim up bars!

Doug – Great music, and best resorts!

DougandLynne – Full week of NO worries!!!

Darre – I got naked on it

Nancie – Best time you’ll never remember.

Cheryl – Modern Day Romeos/Royal Bliss

Jr – So good I go Sober

Jon – Never ending Contagious Fun memories

Justin – Well, Kent is naked again…

Patrick – Pace yourself

Dave – Best vacation ever. Period.

Dale – Fun fun fun fun booze

Cassie – great place great people!!!!!!

Jacquie – Everything they said and more!!

Quint – I’ve pooped 8 times today

Leslie – Be there or be square!

Terry – Make best friends EVER!

Stacy – Alcohol, Low Standards and Poor Decisions

Christine – A whole new AWESOME family.

Nick – Holy shit, what a party.

Andy – How many did you eat

Nikki – No regrets!

Cindy – Eat, drink, swim, sleep, repeat!

Nick – Drunk for seven glorious days

Kathy – Band of misfits..

Cindy – Hell of a good time

Nancie – Redneck, trailer trash from Chicago. Right, James?!

Once You Go… You Know!

Royal Bliss Is Coming With Again This Year!  The Whole Band! Catch Private Shows Exclusively For The CFG Group!   You Must Book With Travel Leaders In Order To Be At These Private Events!

THE 2022 “95 WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW – CABIN FEVER GETAWAY” TO THE ALL-INCLUSIVE “VALENTIN IMPERIAL MAYA”.  We LOVED It So Much Last Year That We Are Going Back!!!

           

7 NIGHTS – January 15th to 22nd

THERE IS ALSO A 10 NIGHT OPTION

“ALL-INCLUSIVE” – EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED; AIRFARE, ALL YOUR MEALS, ALL YOUR DRINKS & MORE!

*Round-trip direct flights from Chicago or Milwaukee.
*Included: Gourmet meals, snacks & premium beverages.
*Buffet restaurant and 7 a la carte (Italian, French, Japanese, Mexican, Asian, Steak & Seafood Grill). No reservations needed!
*Eleven bars/lounges.
*24-hour room service INCLUDED!
*Pool & beach wait service.
*Three pools, including two swim-up pool bars!
*Adults-Only (Age 18+)
*Non-motorized watersports included (snorkel equipment, kayak).
*Morning Show daily live broadcasts (taunt your friends back home)
*Private 95 WIIL ROCK exclusive events.

BOOK ON-LINE HERE OR CALL TRAVEL LEADERS AT 833 – T L TRIPS

*Acoustic concerts with Jim & Justin of Modern Day Romeos ROYAL BLISS!

MORE: Gym, spa, two tennis courts, basketball court, paddle court, free Wi-Fi, entertainment at the resort, Cabin Fever Getaway 2022 T-shirt & Travel Leaders-Discovery World Travel Tour Managers.

Located on Playa del Secreto (‘The Secret Beach’ in Spanish) and built to resemble a traditional Mexican hacienda, the Valentin is set amid lavish gardens on a half-mile stretch of pearlescent beach. The Valentin boasts six swimming pools including one of the largest swimming pools in the Riviera Maya. Ideally located within easy reach of both Cancun and Playa del Carmen and also the world-famous Mayan sites of Tulum, Coba & Chichen Itza.

BOOK ON-LINE HERE OR CALL TRAVEL LEADERS AT 833 – T L TRIPS

Meet The People Who Go With Us Year After Year After Year!  Once You Go… You KNOW!  Join The Facebook CFG Group HERE.

THANKS TO:  TRAVEL LEADERS & FUN JET VACATIONS

