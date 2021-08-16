BLISS on the BEACH! See ROYAL BLISS in Mexico! CFG2022

7 NIGHTS – January 15th to 22nd
THERE IS ALSO A 10 NIGHT OPTION
“ALL-INCLUSIVE” – EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED; AIRFARE, ALL YOUR MEALS, ALL YOUR DRINKS & MORE!
*Round-trip direct flights from Chicago or Milwaukee.
*Included: Gourmet meals, snacks & premium beverages.
*Buffet restaurant and 7 a la carte (Italian, French, Japanese, Mexican, Asian, Steak & Seafood Grill). No reservations needed!
*Eleven bars/lounges.
*24-hour room service INCLUDED!
*Pool & beach wait service.
*Three pools, including two swim-up pool bars!
*Adults-Only (Age 18+)
*Non-motorized watersports included (snorkel equipment, kayak).
*Morning Show daily live broadcasts (taunt your friends back home)
*Private 95 WIIL ROCK exclusive events.
*Acoustic concerts with Jim & Justin of Modern Day Romeos & ROYAL BLISS!
MORE: Gym, spa, two tennis courts, basketball court, paddle court, free Wi-Fi, entertainment at the resort, Cabin Fever Getaway 2022 T-shirt & Travel Leaders-Discovery World Travel Tour Managers.
Located on Playa del Secreto (‘The Secret Beach’ in Spanish) and built to resemble a traditional Mexican hacienda, the Valentin is set amid lavish gardens on a half-mile stretch of pearlescent beach. The Valentin boasts six swimming pools including one of the largest swimming pools in the Riviera Maya. Ideally located within easy reach of both Cancun and Playa del Carmen and also the world-famous Mayan sites of Tulum, Coba & Chichen Itza.
THANKS TO: TRAVEL LEADERS & FUN JET VACATIONS