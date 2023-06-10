95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

95 WIIL Rock the Chain at Blarney

June 9, 2023 8:30PM CDT
Time to get back on island time.

Join Tom Kief of the WIIL Rock Morning Show for Rockin’ the Chain at Blarney Island Friday night.

$5 Fridays are back this year. $5 off the shuttle, $5 drink specials including $5 aluminum pints of Miller Lite and $5 food specials

Tom will be broadcasting live from 9 to 11.

Live music from Wapatui

WIIL ROCK swag to win and you could win tickets for:

Summerfest on Milwaukee’s Lakefront June 22-24thJune 29th – July 1st and July 6th- 8th.

DETAILS

Date:
June 9
Time:
9:00 pm – 11:00 pm

VENUE

Blarney Island
27843 W Grass Lake Rd
Antioch, IL 60002+ GOOGLE MAP

