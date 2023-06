Time to get back on island time.

Join Tom Kief of the WIIL Rock Morning Show for Rockin’ the Chain at Blarney Island Friday night.

Tom will be broadcasting live from 9 to 11.

Live music from Saving Grace!

WIIL ROCK swag to win and you could win tickets for:

Summerfest on Milwaukee’s Lakefront June 22-24th, June 29th – July 1st and July 6th- 8th.