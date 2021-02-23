95 WIIL ROCK The Bald – Virtual St. Baldrick’s Event. THANKS Mickey Finn’s!
Sadly this years St. Baldrick’s event at the Brat Stop has been canceled due to Covid. So St. Baldrick’s needs our help this year more than ever in continuing the fight against childhood cancer. So…. I will be hosting a virtual event this year. Sign up for this event, raise money and get bald with me, or make a donation! Let’s ROCK THE BALD this year for St. Baldrick’s!
THANKS to Mickey Finn’s for the donation of $1 from every WIIL ROCK Doppelbock sold this past year!
Head into Mickey Finn’s and have a pint of “St Pat’s Irish Ale”. A buck from each pint & $2 from every 4 pack will go to St Baldrick’s!
And join us at Mickey Finn’s for our annual St Pat’s Day Party! Get all the details HERE!
THANK YOU!
– Tom