95 WIIL Rock Breakdown 2/28/2024 – Ronnie Radke, P.O.D. & Knocked Loose

It seems that yesterday Ronnie Radke, controversial frontman for Falling In Reverse, has deleted his Twitter account and the bands website. Whether it was Radke or some other external force remains to be seen at this time. DELETED,REMOVED OR HACKED?

P.O.D. announced yesterday that they would be hitting the road this spring on the I Got That Tour. Also, on the tour will be Bad Wolves, Norma Jean and Blind Channel. The closest they come to us is The Forge in Joliet on May 23rd. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. SOURCE STORY.

Knocked Loose, the Louisville Kentucky hard/metal core band has a new album coming out on May 10th called You won’t go before you’re supposed to go. In addition to the new album Knocked Loose will be hitting the road on a North American spring tour stopping by the salt shed in Chicago for a sold out show on May 23rd. FULL STORY.

