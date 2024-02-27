95 WIIL ROCK Breakdown 2/27/24 – Whiskey Myers, Lemmy and Ashba

Source: YouTube

Yesterday Whiskey Myers announced that he is adding to his 2024 tour. The run that starts May 8th will continue now through August 31st. Whiskey Myers will be stopping at The Rosemont Theatre on Friday July 5th tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Whiskey Myers Show Details

Lemmy Kilmister may be getting another statue made to memorialize him. This one will be in his hometown of Burslem. There are already two other statues of Lemmy, one in France on the site of Hellfest and the other is at Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles. The developer for the new statue is currently raising funds for the statue via a go fund me page. FULL STORY. Statue Go Fund Me.

DJ Ashba, former guitarist for Sixx A.M. and Guns N Roses is legally changing his name. DJ Ashba announced on Instagram that he was dropping the DJ portion of his name and will be known just as Ashba moving forward. According to the post Ashba said that “Dj has never felt like a name, more of a nickname,” and “it’s been more of a curse, being a guitar player, everybody thought I was a “DJ”.” FOR THE FULL INSTAGRAM POST CLICK HERE.

