95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/24/2024…. G.B.I…. Megadeth…Till Lindemann….

Dave Grohl joined forces with Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante recently to record a cover of the Bad Brains’ song “The Regulator”. The track which was recorded in just two takes, features Ian on guitar, Benante on bass, and Grohl on drums along with lending his pipes to the tune. Only 6,000 copies of the single were put out with proceeds going towards Bad Brains singer Paul “H.R.” Hudson, who suffers from rare headache attacks that have been going on for over a decade.

Megadeth announced yesterday that they will be touring the U.S. this summer, taking along Mudvayne and All That Remains as support. The Destroy All Enemies tour will kick off August 2nd, with them making a stop at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Rammstein’s Till Lindemann has also announced a tour for his solo project that will hit North America in September. Lindemann will be playing his latest music across 14 cities, bringing bands Twin Temple and Aesthetic Perfection to open up the shows. You can see Till at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Sunday, September 29th.