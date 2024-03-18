95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/18/2024…. Scott Stapp…. Sebastian Bach…. OZZY….

Source: YouTube

Scott Stapp has released a new single of his new album album titled “Higher Power” that came out last Friday. The song called “If These Walls Could Talk” features Dorothy on vocals and is Stapp’s first duet ever.

Sebastian Bach has a new record coming out called “Child Within the Man”, and the X-Skid Row frontman wants fans to know that it isn’t an album that was just thrown together. According to Bach, he has been working on the LP for more than ten years and has some big-name guests on the album such as Miles Kennedy, John 5, and Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens.

And finally, Sharon Osbourne just recently unveiled some ‘Breaking News’ about the reality series of “The Osbournes” that aired on MTV back in the early 2ooo’s. Come to find out, ‘The Prince of Darkness’ was stoned in every episode. I would have never guessed!