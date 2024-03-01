95 WIIL Rock Breakdown 03/01/2024

Source: YouTube

Geoff Tate, former lead singer of Queensryche has chimed in on the controversial issue of bands using backing tracks by saying that “I think it’s a great idea. I wish I would have thought about it sooner.” Backing tracks have been used by more and more artists in recent years to make live shows more consistent. SOURCE STORY.

We could be seeing a Hole reunion. Courtney Love, front woman for Hole, said at a show in London recently “Later …. I’ll be back in Hole.” It’s been 12 years since the last performance of the four original members of Hole. Whether it happens or not we’ll keep you posted. THE FULL STORY.

28 years after the original Apocalyptica Plays Metallica by Four Cellos album came out we will be getting a volume two on June 7th. Volume two sees the Finnish band teaming with current Metallica bassist Robert Trullio on one of the nine tracks on the album. When asked about the new album Apocalyptica said “Plays Metallica Vol. 2 invites you to a journey into the past, present and future of Apocalyptica,” ALL THE DETAILS.

