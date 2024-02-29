95 WIIL Rock Breakdown 02/29/2024 Cage the Elephant, Mudvayne & Killswitch Engage

Source: YouTube

Just announced this morning Cage the Elephant is hitting the road. They will be coming to the Credit Union 1 Arena on August 14th with Young The Giant and Bakar. Tickets go on sale next Friday March 8th at 10am. This is the first tour for Cage The Elephant in four years. SHOW DETAILS!

Yesterday, Mudvayne announced they would be going on tour as well. They will be playing The Rave with P.O.D. on Wednesday May 15th. Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow at 10am. FULL SHOW DETAILS.

Most bands when they hit the quarter century mark go on tour, play their first album in its entirety, stuff like that. Not Killswitch Engage, they teamed up jeweler Clocks and Colours to release a signature ring. The sterling silver handcrafted piece features the Killswitch Engage skull. You can order the ring online for only $180. GET YOUR OWN KSE RING HERE. FULL STORY.

