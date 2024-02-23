95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN… 02/23/2024… Jelly Roll…. Mick Mars…. Arch Enemy….

Source: YouTube

Jelly Roll announced his “Beautiful Broken 2024 Tour” yesterday that will kick off in late August. Joining Jelly on the road will be country music artist Warren Zeiders and newcomer Alexandra Kay. The tour will play 40 arena-sized venues across America, with a stop on Friday, October 11th at the United Center. Tickets go on sale for that show on March 1st.

Former Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars was asked recently if he had plans to write an autobiography at some point. His response was that he probably will at some point, but wants to start it when he knows he dying. If I was him, I would have started it awhile back.

And finally, singer Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy has just released a music video for her song “A Song To Save Us All”. The tune is a rallying cry against the cruel harshness that is involved to obtain fur from animals. I had to check into it…and it is pretty ruthless. To tell you the truth… I’m a hairy mug and wouldn’t want anyone beating me down with a baseball bat to make a Corso coat!