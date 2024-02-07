95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 02/07/2024…. Pantera…. Incubus…. Toby Keith….

Source: YouTube

Pantera who are out and about doing a few headlining shows when they are not opening for Metallica, just recently played a show in Tampa and the crowd got a special surprise when Chris Jericho hopped on stage to help out with their hit ‘Walk’.

Incubus announced yesterday that they will be hitting the road on a 10 city tour to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of their hit album ‘Morning View’. They will be playing the LP in it’s entirely and have tapped Coheed and Cambria to open up for them. One of the stops will be at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, August 24th.

And finally, if you haven’t heard the news already, country artist Toby Keith passed away late Monday evening at the age of 62. Keith who was best known for his hits such as “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue,” “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup” announced back in ’22 that he had been battling stomach cancer.