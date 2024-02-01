95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 02/01/2024…. Zakk Wylde… Rob Zombie… Knocked Loose….

Zakk Wylde is set to throw his first music festival ever in Pennsylvania coming up in September. The “Berzerkus Festival” will not only feature bands such as Clutch, Cody Jinks, Rival Sons, along with Wylde’s band Black Label Society…but it will also be coupled up with a car show, music gear market, strong man competition, battle of the bands and plenty more.

So there has been another shake up in Rob Zombies band. Last year John 5 left the group to join Motley Crue and now longtime bassist Matt “Piggy D.” Montgomery let fans know the other day that after 18 years he was exiting the group as well wishing everybody the best the best of luck. Shortly after that Zombie took to Instagram saying that he was thrilled to announce the return of original bassist Rob “Blasko” Nicholson who left the band back in 2006 to join Ozzy’s line-up.

And finally, Knocked Loose have become a “staple” in the ‘Metal Core’ world just announced a North American headlining tour that will kick off April 29th. The Kentucky natives will be making a stop at Salt Shed in Chicago on May 23rd with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10am.