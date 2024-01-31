95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 01/31/2024…. Despicable Me…. The Pretty Reckless…. Heart….

Source: YouTube

If creepy little minions are your thing, you can see them again on the big screen when “Despicable Me 4”, the latest installment in the animated franchise, hits theatres on July 3rd. The first trailer for the flick which is out now features G’N’R’s “Sweet Child Of Mine” through the first half before switching to the song “Maneater” from “Hall & Oates”.

It’s been a quick minute since we have heard anything new from The Pretty Reckless, but it looks like that is about to change. A few days ago, the band took to their official Instagram account and shared a short video from the studio that was captioned “#5”. One day later, Taylor Momsen posted a picture of her and the bands producer sitting behind a mixing board, giving fans the impression that new music from the group is on the way.

And finally, Heart will return to the road for the first time in 5 years this spring on the “Royal Flush” tour. The trek that will kick off on April 20th, will feature Cheap Trick as the supporting act. If you would like to see the Wilson sisters “Rock it Out”, you can do just that when they hit the Allstate on May 17, and then again, when they come back our way playing Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on August 15.