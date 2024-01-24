95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN….. 01/24/2024….. Turnstile… OZZY…. Avril Lavigne….

Source: YouTube

Turnstile have teamed up with Converse and will be releasing two branded sneakers this Friday. The ‘One Star Pro Style’ will pay tribute to the bands “Glow On” album art, along with some ‘All Black Chuck 70’s Style’ featuring “Turnstile Love Connection” tour graphics. The band also put out an ad that sees some folks wearing both brands, pumping up a giant version of Turnstile’s mascot Plushie.

Ozzy, who announced his retirement last year due to health issues, wants to give a proper goodbye to fans. According to his wife Sharon, ‘The Prince of Darkness’ plans on doing two final shows in his hometown of Birmingham sometime down the road.

And finally, Avril Lavigne announced on Tuesday that she will be embarking on a North American ‘Greatest Hits’ tour this year. Lavigne who is best know for her hits “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” will be taking the bands Simple Plan and All Time Low to open up the shows with tickets going on sale this Friday. You can check them out when they hit American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Tuesday, September 9th or the following evening at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago.