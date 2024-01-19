95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 01/19/2024…. P.O.D. …. KoRn…. Anthony Kiedis….

Source: YouTube

P.O.D. will be releasing a new album titled “Veritas” on May 3rd, and to gear up for it have released a new song, with a video to go along with it called “I Won’t Bow Down”. Frontman Sonny Sandoval made a statement saying that this might just be the band’s best album ever.

Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch has announced his partnership with Atlantic Behavioral Health, which is a treatment center serving Massachusetts and New Hampshire through intensive outpatient treatment. Welch explained that this was not just another business to invest in and that it is very personal to him because of his own struggles with mental health in the past.

And finally, Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to Anthony Kiedis’s 2004 memoir titled ‘Scar Tissue’, banking on the book’s material to make a great motion picture. The book that was a New York Times best seller, details the singers life from his unusual upbringing with his father, his rise with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and his struggles with substance abuse.