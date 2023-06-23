5:01 Club Party – Mary’s Hideaway Bar and Grill

Come out and kick the weekend off right!

Join Tom from the WIIL Rock Morning Show and Jen Marr at Mary’s Hideaway Bar and Grill in Johnsburg!

$2 Miller Lite bottles, $12 buckets of Miller Lite and $6 Long Island Ice Teas are the drink specials!

$1.50 beef tacos and $2.50 chicken or steak tacos are the food specials

Mary’s Hideaway Bar and Grill is newly remodeled.

You could win WIIL Rock swag and other fabulous prizes!

Plus you could also win tickets to:

Avenged Sevenfold at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Friday July 28th

OR

Ghost at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Tuesday August 15th