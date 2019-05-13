17th Annual Cop On A Roof!

Come out on Friday, May 17th from 5am to Noon for the annual Cop on a Rooftop event at over three hundred fifteen Illinois Dunkin’ locations.

Support the Special Olympics of Illinois athletes by donating at a Dunkin’ store and as a thank you, receive a free donut.

See Wayne at the Grayslake Dunkin’ between 6am and 10am where he’ll have your chance to win tickets to I, PREVAIL MAY 21st at HOUSE OF BLUES, ALICE COOPER W/HALESTORM at HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATER JULY 21st and, INCUBUS at the ARAGON BALLROOM OCTOBER 18th.