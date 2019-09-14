10 o’clock Rock Block!

Tonight! It’s three from the Prince of Darkness Ozzy!
Of all the years I went to OZZFest I remember the video montage that Ozzy always put up before he went on. Whether it was with Black Sabbath or solo he always put up a video. It would have clips from whatever movies/tv shows/pop culture were popular that year and he would put himself in them.
I couldn’t find my favorite one, from a verified source that is, for OZZFest ’98 when her parodied Titanic. However, I found this one just to give you an idea of what the video montage was like before he came out.
It’s also my understanding that he does this for any show he does. So, if he comes around next year to Summerfest like he is slated to then you just might see the video of which I speak for yourself.