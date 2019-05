Three great songs, one great artist!

They’ve been doing it their way for 41 years as of this year. A new album on the horizon I think, maybe, at some point. I can say for certain they have a U.S. Tour coming around in the late summer. It’s Social Distorion! They’ll be around with Flogging Molly at Huntington Bank Pavilion in September. Tickets are available now.

The three tonight are a cover of Johnny Cash‘s Ring of Fire, Reach For The Sky, and Story Of My Life!